IPL 2026 second phase schedule announced, matches begin from April 13: Check fixtures here

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the second half of the Indian Premier League 2026. Previously, schedule for only 20 fixtures was announced earlier in the month. The BCCI has announced the fixtures for the remaining 50 league stage matches, while the schedule for the playoffs will be announced later, the IPL body said.

"The remainder of the league stage, comprising 50 matches, will be played from April 13 to May 24, 2026, across 12 venues in India. Matches in the second phase will be held in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dharamsala, Raipur and New Chandigarh," the IPL statement read.

SRH-RR to kick off IPL second phase, eight double-headers

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will kick off the second phase of the Indian cash-rich league with Hyderabad hosting the clash. The second phase of the tournament will see eight double-headers. The first phase had four double-headers.

MI-CSK to face each other twice in second phase

Meanwhile, there is some good news for the CSK and MI fans as their teams will face each other two times in the second IPL phase. The first clash will be on April 23 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai before MI travel to CSK for the clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 2.

The BCCI confirmed that the schedule for the playoffs will be announced later. "The venues for the Playoffs will be announced at a later date," the statement read.

Check the IPL 2026 league stage schedule

As per the already announced initial schedule, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the opening game of the season at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28. Due to the upcoming Assembly Elections in Assam, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, the complete schedule for the tournament was not announced at one go. However, with the election dates announced earlier, the BCCI has now detailed the full schedule and fixtures.

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