Chinnaswamy Stadium racing against time to be ready before RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opener

New Delhi:

Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium is racing against time to complete the remainder of the infrastructure work and be ready for the IPL 2026 opener between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28. The government gave clearance to the stadium to host the IPL 2026 matches; however, the construction work in response to the June 4 tragedy last year is yet to be completed, ESPNCricinfo reported.

The venue is set to host five of RCB’s league stage games and two knockouts, including the final in late May. However, the picture from the venue showed that the infrastructure work is still going on at the venue. While the playing area and the pitch are all in readiness, the stadium periphery is under work on a war footing to ensure the venue is ready in time when the grandest cricket league kicks off in two days.

Worker says no sleep in four days; KSCA president giving his all for completion

Meanwhile, the report quoted a worker saying that they “haven't slept for four days” as the opener looms large. Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) president Venkatesh Prasad, who was instrumental in bringing cricket back to the stadium also said that he hasn’t slept a full night for the past couple of months.

To put in the final touches, masons, carpenters, contractors and vendors are working hard to ensure the venue is ready when the red carpet is rolled out.

Chinnaswamy to have 11 seats empty forever

Meanwhile, the franchise had earlier announced that it would keep 11 seats empty at the stadium forever, in tribute to the 11 people who lost their lives during the celebration when RCB won their maiden IPL title last year. It is worth noting that the title celebration parade was planned back on June 4, 2025, which quickly turned tragic for the fans.

Furthermore, the players will be wearing the number 11 jersey in training before the season opener of the tournament against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28. The players will also don a black armband on the day of the clash as well.