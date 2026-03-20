BCB to look for government clearance for players' PSL participation amid regional tensions

New Delhi:

With the ongoing political dispute between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the dispute is affecting the BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) as well. It is worth noting that the 10th edition of the PSL (Pakistan Super League) is all set to kick off on March 26.

Ahead of the start of the tournament, the participation of Bangladesh cricketers in the tournament has been put into question due to security concerns. It is worth noting that Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon (Lahore Qalandars), Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Tanzid Hasan Tamim (Peshawar Zalmi), and Rishad Hossain (Peshawar Zalmi) had earlier been granted NOCs by the BCB to compete in the PSL.

However, the board has now made the decision to seek government approval before letting their players travel to Pakistan for the PSL. If the players do get the approval from the government, they will miss the preparatory camp for the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand.

Nazmul Abedin gave his take on the situation

With the ongoing developments, BCB cricket operations chairman Nazmul Abedin came forward and weighed in on the situation, claiming that the board will be seeking approval from the government, and under normal circumstances, such things would not be required.

"Of course, we will seek permission from the government before sending our cricketers for the PSL. Under normal circumstances, these things are not required. We provide clearance, they go, play, and return. But since the situation is not normal and there is a risk element concerning the players, obviously we will discuss it with the government," BCB cricket operations chairman Nazmul Abedin told Cricbuzz.

"We will seek to know from the government whether it will be safe to travel or not, and based on that government decision, we will have to take the ultimate call on whether the players will go or not," he added.

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