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Sunrisers Hyderabad's overseas all rounder ruled out of IPL 2026

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: ,Updated:

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Australia all-rounder Jack Edwards has been ruled out of the IPL 2026. He signed for INR 3 crore in the auction. The team management is yet to release a statement confirming the details, while they are currently in hunt to find a replacement.

Jack Edwards
Jack Edwards Image Source : AFP
Hyderabad:

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Jack Edwards has been ruled out of the IPL 2026. The Australia international played just one T20I match in his career, but impressed head coach Daniel Vettori and captain Pat Cummins, which resulted in Hyderabad buying him for INR 3 crore in the auction. Meanwhile, he has played 77 T20 matches in his career, scoring 853 runs at a strike rate of 121.50 and has clinched 52 wickets at an economy rate of 8.32.

Meanwhile, Edwards became the second cricketer to suffer injury in the Hyderabad camp. Captain Cummins is set to miss the first few games of the season, as he is currently recovering from a back injury. In his absence, Ishan Kishan will lead the side, with Abhishek Sharma announced as his deputy.

More to follow..

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Cricket Sunrisers Hyderabad Ipl IPL 2026
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