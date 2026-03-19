Matheesha Pathirana likely to play KKR's first IPL 2026 opener vs SRH; NOC to be given next week

Kolkata:

Matheesha Pathirana is very likely to be available for Kolkata Knight Riders’ opening IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The pacer had earlier picked up a hamstring injury during the T20 World Cup, which ruled him out of the tournament and raised doubts over his IPL participation. However, the 23-year-old has since regained fitness and is now set to don the purple and yellow jersey.

However, Pathirana is yet to receive formal clearance from SLC. Revsportz reported that those tracking his recovery indicated that approval could come between March 25 and 27, just before the tournament begins. The process hinges on him meeting specific fitness benchmarks, particularly the ability to bowl a designated number of overs at full intensity.

Speculation over a potential No Objection Certificate issue has surfaced online, but the situation remains straightforward. Unlike the media report, Pathirana himself hasn’t submitted an application for the NOC so far. The procedure will only be initiated once he satisfies all fitness requirements set by the national board. Once those conditions are met, the paperwork is expected to be processed quickly.

Pathirana resumed bowling

The pacer has already resumed bowling in training sessions, although he has not yet reached maximum effort. In the meantime, the confidence remains high within his camp that he will gradually increase intensity over the coming days, aiming to tick the final boxes required for clearance.

On the other hand, KKR have been regularly updated on his progress and are planning with the expectation that he will be available soon. His inclusion would add significant firepower to their pace attack, especially considering the investment of INR 18 crore made to secure his services. KKR’s bowling unit also looks pale in his absence as Pathirana is expected to solve the death-over woes.

In case the pacer is given a longer rope to get into complete shape, Blessing Muzarabani will feature as the fourth overseas cricketer. In that case, either Finn Allen or Tim Seifert will feature in the XI, Cameron Green and Sunil Narine will be the other overseas options.

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