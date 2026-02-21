Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Bangladesh's assistant coach calls Asif Nazrul 'liar' over T20 World Cup 2026 boycott U-turn

Bangladesh's assistant coach calls Asif Nazrul 'liar' over T20 World Cup 2026 boycott U-turn

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
Published: ,Updated:

Drama over T20 World Cup boycott in Bangladesh continues as the team's senior assistant coach has called former Sports Advisor, Asif Nazrul, a liar for changing his stance. Nazrul blamed the BCB and cricket players for deciding not to travel to India for the World Cup.

Bangladesh's senior assistant coach Mohammad Salahuddin
Bangladesh's senior assistant coach Mohammad Salahuddin Image Source : AFP
Dhaka:

Bangladesh's senior assistant coach Mohammad Salahuddin has come down hard at the former sports advisor Asif Nazrul for changing his stance on the team's participation in the T20 World Cup 2026. He called Nazrul a liar for stating that the decision to boycott the mega event in India and Sri Lanka was taken by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the cricketers.

"He told such blatant lies. I am a teacher myself, and teachers generally lie a bit less. That he would say such lies so openly - I honestly can't even imagine it. How will I even show my face in front of the boys? He took such a U-turn. He is a teacher, and a teacher at Dhaka University. A person from the highest educational institution of my country saying such lies - we can't accept this. How can we accept this? He said one thing earlier and later took a U-turn," Salahuddin said.

Salahuddin reveals players were devastated over decsion

Mohammad Salahuddin also revealed that the players were devastated after they were told that the Bangladesh cricket team won't be playing the T20 World Cup. He also went on to add that a couple of players from the team also went numb while also calling out that the communication in this aspect should've been better. Several players have already told media that they weren't even asked if they wanted to play in the matter.

"Look, when a boy goes to play a World Cup, he carries his dream - his 27-year-old dream - with him. You destroy that dream in one second. Fine, if it's a country's decision taken for national reasons, they will sacrifice for the country. But if you talk about loss, I will talk only about personal loss. Personally, you completely ended a boy's dream. I know that two of my players went numb for days, completely lost.

"The fact that we were able to bring them back onto the field in this tournament is itself a big thing. I think this is the biggest success of my coaching life - that they came back onto the field and scored runs again. A person dreams for many years of playing a World Cup. Money is a factor, but it's a small one. What really matters is the World Cup he has dreamed about all his life - he wanted to play that World Cup.

"Look, for the sake of the country, I'm also ready to sacrifice many things, and the boys are ready too. But did I put my hand on a boy's head and say, 'Son, you couldn't play because of this'? If things had been communicated properly, I think many things could have been accepted," Salahuddin further added.

Also Read

Australia equal all-time T20 World Cup record with dominant win over Oman

Rain to disrupt NZ vs PAK Super 8 clash in T20 World Cup? Here's Colombo weather forecast

South Africa to tour New Zealand for five T20I after T20 World Cup, IPL-bound players to skip series
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Bangladesh Cricket T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2026
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\