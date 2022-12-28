Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo steps down after Test series whitewash against India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo steps down after loss against India

The Bangladesh cricket team's head coach Russell Domingo on Tuesday stepped down from the top post after his team's whitewash against India in a Test series. Domingo took over the coaching duties in September 2019 and had his tenure with the team till the 2023 ODI World Cup. However, two days after the India series ended, the South African parted ways with the Bangla side.

After Bangladesh's loss in the second Test, Bangladesh Cricket Board cricket operation chairman Jalal Yunus hinted at a possible change. He has now told Cricbuzz that Domingo has handed his resignation letter. "He (Domingo) sent his resignation letter yesterday (Tuesday) and that is with immediate effect," Jalal Yunus told cricbuzz.com on Wednesday.

The Bangladesh side displayed a strong fight in the Test series after beating India in the ODIs. They lost the first test by 188 runs but put up a valiant fight in the second innings of the match. In the second Test in Dhaka, Shakib Al Hasan's men pushed KL Rahul's India to its limit. India managed to find a narrow escape with Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin helping India chase the 145-run target with 3 wickets in hand.

After the loss to India, Jalal Yunus had stated, "We need a coach who has an impact and influence on the team. You will soon see some changes. We are trying. We want a very strong team that can play quality and is a highly competitive team. We went close to beating India but it is tough to beat this team. We beat England and Australia on this ground, but India is a tougher side in these conditions. In the mainstream, motivation is important. We don't just want a good coach, but he has to be a mentor. There's less scope to teach them skills at this level, but the coach needs to review performances with the players after a series."

Earlier, Bangladesh defeated India in a three-match ODI series by 2-1. India will now play a limited-overs series against Sri Lanka in January 2023, while Bangladesh will witness their domestic Bangladesh Premier League getting kicked off in the first month of 2023.

