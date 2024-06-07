Friday, June 07, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Babar Azam underlines reason behind appalling loss to USA in ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Babar Azam underlines reason behind appalling loss to USA in ICC Men's T20 World Cup

The Pakistan captain was batting at nine off 23 balls after the team lost Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan and Fakhar Zaman in quick succession. Babar was unable to even rotate the strike and it created a lot of pressure on his fellow batters.

Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: June 07, 2024 6:54 IST
Shadab Khan and Babar Azam.
Image Source : AP Shadab Khan and Babar Azam.

Pakistan's campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup got off to a horrendous start as they lost their first game of the tournament to the USA in a thrilling Super Over at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Pakistan looked average in both the batting and bowling departments and their skipper Babar Azam blamed their atrocious display both with the bat and ball in hand during the powerplay as the reason behind the loss to the co-hosts.

He also admitted that they failed to "assess the conditions" properly and it also came back to hurt them.

"First six overs while batting, we couldn't capitalise. We took momentum but back-to-back wickets hurt us," said Babar during the post-match presentation.

"(Bowling) We were not up to the mark in the first six. Didn't take wickets, spinners didn't either. We came back in the end but couldn't finish well. Hope to do well in the future. (Result makes it) Very hard, all credit to USA who did well in all three departments. That's why they won. There was moisture in the pitch. It was two-paced. As professionals, we had to assess conditions better," he added.

Babar himself had a game to forget as a batter and captain. The right-hander struggled to find the gaps and rotate the strike early on which put extreme pressure on his fellow batters and they succumbed while trying to up the ante.

Related Stories
Babar Azam shatters Virat Kohli's biggest T20I record during USA vs PAK T20 World Cup match

Babar Azam shatters Virat Kohli's biggest T20I record during USA vs PAK T20 World Cup match

ICC releases statement on pitches of Nassau County International Cricket stadium amidst backlash

ICC releases statement on pitches of Nassau County International Cricket stadium amidst backlash

T20 World Cup 2024: USA pull off dream upset over Pakistan in Super Over thriller to remain unbeaten

T20 World Cup 2024: USA pull off dream upset over Pakistan in Super Over thriller to remain unbeaten

At one stage the Pakistan captain was batting at a strike rate of less than 50.00 and it was the arrival of Shadab Khan in the middle that brought him some relief.

Shadab played some attacking shots and transferred the pressure back on the USA bowlers. It allowed Babar to find his touch and he eventually got out at a score of 44 off 43 deliveries.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement