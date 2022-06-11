AUS vs SL, 3rd T20I Live streaming: Here's all you need to know - Date, time in India, venue, squads, schedule

Australia vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Live streaming: Here's all you need to know AUS vs SL match - Date, time in India, venue, squads, schedule
Live Streaming Details
-
When did Australia's tour to Sri Lanka start?
-
When is the AUS vs SL 3rd T20I match?
11th June, Saturday.
-
Where will be the 3rd T20I between AUS and SL played?
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.
-
At what time will the 3rd T20I between AUS and SL start in India?
The match will start at 7 PM IST.
-
Where can I watch the 3rd T20I between AUS and SL on TV in India?
The match will be live telecasted on Star Sports Network.
-
Where can I watch the 3rd T20I between AUS and SL online in India?
The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.
-
What are the squads ?
Sri Lanka T20 squad: Dasun Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Nuwanidu Fernando, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lakshan Sandakan. Standby: Jeffrey Vandersay, Niroshan Dickwella
Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner, Matthew Wade
-
What is the entire schedule from 7th June to 12th July?
1st T20I, June 7 - Colombo, 7 PM IST
2nd T20I, June 8 - Colombo, 7 PM IST
3rd T20I, June 11 - Pallakele, 7 PM IST
1st ODI, June 14 - Pallakele, 2 PM IST
2nd ODI, June 16 - Pallakele, 2 PM IST
3rd ODI, June 19 - Colombo, 2 PM IST
4th ODI, June 21 - Colombo, 2 PM IST
5th ODI, June 24 - Colombo, 2 PM IST
1st Test, June 29 to July 3 - Galle, 10 AM IST
2nd Test, July 8 to 12 - Galle, 10 AM IST