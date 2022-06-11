Saturday, June 11, 2022
     
  • Curfew in parts of Jammu region's Chenab valley; efforts on to defuse tension
  • Fresh clashes erupted between police and protesters in Bengal's Howrah; Sec 144 CrPC remains imposed, internet services suspended
AUS vs SL, 3rd T20I Live streaming: Here's all you need to know - Date, time in India, venue, squads, schedule

Aus vs SL 3rd T20I match Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch match between Australia vs Sri Lanka in India. Know date, time, venue, channels and other details

Aachal Maniyar Written by: Aachal Maniyar
New Delhi Published on: June 11, 2022 12:37 IST
AUS vs SL
Image Source : CRICKET AUSTRALIA

Australia to take on Sri Lanka in 3rd T20I match

Australia vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Live streaming: Here's all you need to know AUS vs SL match - Date, time in India, venue, squads, schedule

Live Streaming Details

  • When did Australia's tour to Sri Lanka start? 

Australia's tour to Sri Lanka started on 7th June. Three T20Is, five ODIs and two Test matches are scheduled to take place.

  • When is the AUS vs SL 3rd T20I match?

11th June, Saturday.

  • Where will be the 3rd T20I between AUS and SL played?

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

  • At what time will the 3rd T20I between AUS and SL start in India?

The match will start at 7 PM IST.

  • Where can I watch the 3rd T20I between AUS and SL on TV in India?

The match will be live telecasted on Star Sports Network.

  • Where can I watch the 3rd T20I between AUS and SL online in India?

The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.​

  • What are the squads ?

Sri Lanka T20 squad: Dasun Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Nuwanidu Fernando, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lakshan Sandakan. Standby: Jeffrey Vandersay, Niroshan Dickwella

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner, Matthew Wade

  • What is the entire schedule from 7th June to 12th July? 

1st T20I, June 7 - Colombo, 7 PM IST

2nd T20I, June 8 - Colombo, 7 PM IST

3rd T20I, June 11 - Pallakele, 7 PM IST

1st ODI, June 14 - Pallakele, 2 PM IST

2nd ODI, June 16 - Pallakele, 2 PM IST

3rd ODI, June 19 - Colombo, 2 PM IST

4th ODI, June 21 - Colombo, 2 PM IST

5th ODI, June 24 - Colombo, 2 PM IST

1st Test, June 29 to July 3 -  Galle, 10 AM IST

2nd Test, July 8 to 12 - Galle, 10 AM IST

