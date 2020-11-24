Australia's Sarah Aley announces retirement from WBBL

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES On Instagram, Sarah on Monday revealed she played her last match for Sydney Sixers in the WBBL at the weekend.

Australia women cricketer Sarah Aley has announced her retirement from Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) via Instagram.

On Instagram, Sarah on Monday revealed she played her last match for Sydney Sixers in the WBBL at the weekend.

The Sixers did not qualify for the tournament finals, which start on Wednesday, but they were able to register a five-wicket win over table toppers Melbourne Stars in their last match of the season.

"Well the cat is outta the bag. It's time to call it a day. Have loved every moment in magenta with the Sydney Sixers from laughing at Alyssa Healy's dribble, celebrating wickets, sitting back and watching one of the best absolutely boss it," Aley wrote.

"Celebrating WBBL titles with great mates and family and finishing it all off with one last piercing look from Marizanne Kapp but then hugging it out. It's been one hell of a ride and I've loved every minute. Truly the best people to play alongside and play for #smashemsixers #bisandtris," she added.

The 36-year-old has represented Australia in one ODI and T20Is. She played all six editions of the WBBL for Sixers and began this season in second place behind Melbourne Renegades' Molly Strano on the competition's all-time leading wicket takers list with 83 wickets at an average of 17.42.