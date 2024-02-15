Darcie Brown razes South Africa's batting order to dust as Proteas register undesired record

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Darcie Brown.

South Africa found themselves at the receiving end of a scorching spell from Australia's pace spearhead Darcie Brown on Thursday as they registered a couple of unwanted records after being sent into bat by Alyssa Healy on day 1 of the one-off Test at the W.A.C.A in Perth.

Brown's spell saw the Proteas fold to 76 on a hot Perth morning - their lowest total in an innings of a Test match.

Brown ran in as the temperature soared high and ran riot to put the Laura Wolvaardt-led side in complete disarray. The tall right-arm speedster struck with the fourth ball of her spell and got rid of Anneke Bosch to draw first blood for the hosts.

The 20-year-old Aussie struck in her second over again and got the prized scalp of Laura Wolvaardt. Wolvaardt was enticed by a fuller delivery and went for a big booming drive, only to be caught by Beth Mooney at third slip.

Allrounder Annabel Sutherland joined Brown in the party and made matters worse for the tourists. She struck thrice in a row to break the backbone of South Africa's batting order and most importantly got the wicket of Sune Luus who was looking set on 26 off 45 balls.

Brown and the other Aussies were clearly seen struggling in the searing heat but she came back to mop up the South African tail with three more poles and claimed the five-for of her career.

Australia's Playing XI:

Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, Darcie Brown.

South Africa's Playing XI:

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Delmi Tucker, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Ayanda Hlubi.