Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AUS vs WI 1st T20I: When and How to watch Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I in India?

AUS vs WI, 1st T20I Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Australia vs West Indies on TV, online

Image Source : GETTY AUS vs WI 1st T20I: When and How to watch Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I in India?

Here are all details about the 1st T20I:

When will the 1st T20I between Australia vs West Indies be played?

The new-looked West Indies side under Nicholas Pooran will have a point to prove as they take on World Champions Australia in a two-match T20I series. The series will be huge for both teams as the Aussies will look to bounce back from their series defeat against India West Indies will look to build momentum before they start their campaign in the World Cup in the qualifier 1 stage. Ahead of the clash here are the live streaming details of the contest.

The 1st T20I match between Australia vs West Indies will be played on Wednesday, October 5th.

What is the venue for the 1st T20I between Australia vs West Indies?

The 1st T20I match between Australia vs West Indies will be played at the Carrara Oval in Queensland

At what time will the 1st T20I between Australia vs West Indies match start?

The 1st T20I match between Australia vs West Indies will begin at 1:40 PM IST.

Where can we watch the 1st T20I between Australia vs West Indies?

The 1st T20I match between Australia vs West Indies will be broadcasted on Live On SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 1 HD.

Where can we watch the 1st T20I between Australia vs West Indies?

The 1st T20I match between Australia vs West Indies will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app.

West Indies Tour of Australia Squad

Australia Squad for AUS vs WI T20I Series:Aaron Finch, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

West Indies Squad for AUS vs WI T20I Series: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Yannic Cariah, Jason Holder, Raymon Reifer, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Odean Smith

Latest Cricket News