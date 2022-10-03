IND vs SA: Death bowling a concern, India got away with the game: Ajay Jadeja after India's 16-run win

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ajay Jadeja opens on India's bowling after win over SA

IND vs SA: India on Sunday defeated the South African side in a high-scoring contest in Guwahati to clinch the series with one match to go. The men in blue scored a massive total of 237 and won the match by 16 runs to go 2-0 up. After the Proteas side got close to India's target, cricket experts put India's death bowling under the scanner.

Former Indian cricketer and commentator Ajay Jadeja has opened up on India's death bowling issues in recent times. The former batter pointed out that India's death bowling in the recent outing was not very good and the Indian team would be feeling lucky to get away with this win. "I know everyone looks at the results at the end, but the players and the team are not always looking at the results. Results can go either way sometimes. The team will think about whether we are playing well, and getting better with time. I think the Indian team would have felt that they were lucky today and got away with this win," Ajay Jadeja said after the match.

Jadeja added, "The Indian team might be worrying more that we got away with this game when we scored 237. What will happen if we don't score 237? This will put pressure on the Indian batting. Forget about World Cup, next game will be a cracker as India would be under pressure". The former Indian player added that the Indian bowlers would be relieved that they soaked in the pressure and found a win and will want to come stronger in the next game. He also heaped praise on India's batting, saying this was a win after India batted their best throughout the 20 overs for a long time and a win will feel like a lucky one.

Indian Broadcaster Harsh Bhogle also gave his thought on the match. The 61-year-old Bhogle tweeted, "Death bowling, even with so many in the bank, remains a problem."

India posted 237 runs in the first innings on the back of contributions from all the five players that batted. Suryakumar Yadav was particularly the highlight with 61 off 22 balls. In reply, David Miller played an astonishing knock of 106 not out off 47 balls as Proteas came close to India.

