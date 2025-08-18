AUS vs SA 1st ODI pitch report: How will surface at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns play? After a well-fought T20I series that saw the home team pocket 2-1, Australia and South Africa will lock horns in the first ODI on Tuesday (August 19) at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns. Here's the pitch report of the venue:

Queensland:

The three-match ODI series between South Africa and Australia will get underway on August 19 (Tuesday). The two teams fought tooth and nail in the T20I series that concluded recently, as Australia emerged victorious 2-1, thanks to a last-over heist in the decider. However, things have changed significantly for the Aussies when it comes to ODIs.

Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, and Marcus Stoinis retired from the format earlier this year, and Australia will certainly be low on experience. They have a few injury issues as well, with Matt Short and Lance Morris getting ruled out recently. Mitchell Owen also suffered a concussion in the second T20I and has been ruled out of all three ODIs as well. Mitchell Marsh will continue to lead the hosts as Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc are also missing this series.

On the other hand, South Africa has named a full-strength squad with Temba Bavuma back to lead the side. They will only miss David Miller, who is featuring in The Hundred, but the likes of Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis and Ryan Rickelton will play a crucial role for the visitors. With the ball, Kagiso Rabada will lead the pace attack with Wiaan Mulder and Corbin Bosch being the pace-bowling all-rounders.

Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns - Pitch Report

Cazaly's stadium hosted the last T20I between South Africa and Australia. As for ODI, the venue hosted three consecutive matches in 2022 between Australia and New Zealand. Overall, Cairns has hosted five ODIs so far, and batting has been tough here. 267 is the highest score at the venue, while 233 is the highest score chased down. The team winning the toss is likely to bat first, given the history of the venue.

Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns - ODI Numbers Game

Matches Played - 5

Matches won batting first - 2

Matches won bowling first - 3

Average 1st inns score - 189

Highest total - 267

Lowest total - 82

Highest score chased - 233

Squads

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma(c), Ryan Rickelton(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Matthew Breetzke, Senuran Muthusamy, Tony de Zorzi, Corbin Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen

Australia Squad: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Alex Carey, Xavier Bartlett

