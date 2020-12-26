WATCH: Shubman Gill, Mohammad Siraj receive their Test caps ahead of start of Boxing Day Test

Image Source : @BCCI Shubman Gill receives Test cap from Ravi Shastri

Shubman Gill and Mohammad Siraj on Saturday morning received their respective Test caps ahead of the start of the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Gill was handed India's 297th Test cap by head coach and former Indian all-rounder Ravi Shastri while the 298th Test cap was given to Siraj by veteran teammate Ravichandran Ashwin.

"The moment when your dreams come true. No better stage than the Boxing Day Test to make your maiden Test appearance. @RealShubmanGill is now the proud holder of India's Test cap No. 297. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND," BCCI captioned it sharing a glimpse of that moment.

"He battled personal tragedy, fought adversity and is now rewarded with India's Test no. 298. Congratulations Mohammed Siraj. Go seize the day! #TeamIndia #AUSvIND," BCCI tweeted on Siraj.

Gill was called in for a struggling Prithvi Shaw who only faced six balls in the Adelaide Test scoring four runs. Siraj was included as a replacement for injured Mohammed Shami who incurred a blow on his bowling forearm while batting in the previous game.

"Really excited for Shubhman and Siraj; they have worked really hard and have great FC records," stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane said after losing the toss at the MCG, following which Australia opted to bat.

The last time India played two or more debutants in a Test was in the 2013/14 series against West Indies when Mohammed Shami and Rohit Sharma were handed their caps. In an away Test, it last occurred in 2011, also against the Windies, in Kingston, when Virat Kohli, Abhinav Mukund, and Praveen Kumar made their debut.

India also made two more changes for the second Test - Ravindra Jadeja has been called as a replacement for Kohli while Rishabh Pant replaced Wriddhiman Saha.

India are 0-1 down in the series against Australia after an eight-wicket loss in Adelaide.