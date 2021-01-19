President Ram Nath Kovind congratulates Team India for scripting historic triumph in Australia

Image Source : PTI President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind Tuesday congratulated the Indian cricket team for scripting a historic triumph in a Test series in Australia, saying the nation is proud of their achievement.

India won the fourth and final Test of the series with three wickets, clinching the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by 2-1.

"A historic cricketing triumph scripted in Australia! Congratulations to India's talented young cricket team for winning the hard-fought test series. The team showed exceptional skills and resilience. The nation is proud of their achievement," Kovind tweeted.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday congratulated the Indian cricket team for its victory over Australia in the test series.

Hailing the Indian team for its "wonderful performance with limited resources" with senior players unavailable due to injuries, Rao said the historic win would be remembered forever.

Kishan Reddy, who is Minister of State for Home, said the win would go down as one of the best in the history of Indian cricket.

"Congratulations #TeamIndia for this spectacular victory! A match to remember, a series to cherish for a long time. This win will go down as one of the best in the history of Indian Cricket! #TeamIndia - You made us Proud," he tweeted.

