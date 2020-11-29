AUS vs IND, 2nd ODI: Glenn Maxwell applauds after Indian fan proposes girlfriend at SCG, video goes viral

Image Source : PTI Much to his delight, the girl said yes and the entire crowd had a moment to celebrate.

Though the Men in Blue suffered a 51-run drubbing against Australia in the second ODI at Sunday, Indian fans had a moment to cheer for during the match. An Indian fan proposing to his Australian girlfriend was caught in the camera at the SCG. The fan, sporting India's new 'retro' jersey, went down on his knees with a ring as the camera zoomed in on him.

Much to his delight, the girl said yes and the entire crowd had a moment to celebrate. The two shared a kiss and even the commentators got involved when the marriage proposal was on the big screen. Glenn Maxwell, who was on the field at that moment, also applauded the heartwarming moment.

This is the first time when India and Australia were playing in front of crowds since the coronavirus outbreak. Australian authorities have allowed 50 per cent capacity crowd for the on-going series. Both the heavyweights had previously met on the Indian soil earlier this year, where India had registered a 2-1 victory.

"Where dreams come true," wrote Sydney Cricket Ground's official Twitter along with sharing the clip.

Meanwhile, Australia outclassed the visitors in all the departments to go 2-0 up in the three-match ODI series. Batting first, the Aaron Finch-led side posted a massive 389-run total on the scoreboard. Steve Smith dazzled with the bat again as he hammered a 64-ball 104 after Finch and Warner stitched a century opening stand. Australia's run-flow was also bolstered by Maxwell's 29-ball 63 consisting of 4 fours and 4 sixes.

In response, India managed to post just 338 runs as they failed to match up with the required run-rate. Skipper Virat Kohli (89) and KL Rahul (76) were the top-scorers for India but they failed to steer them to the victory. While Pat Cummins registered three wickets to his name, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa plucked two each.

After gaining an unassailable 2-0 series lead, Australia will lock horns with India in the third game on Wednesday at the Manuka Oval.