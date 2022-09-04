Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Ravi Shastri gets trolled for taking wrong call at Toss; Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ravi Shastri during the toss

India locked horns again Pakistan after winning the previous match by five wickets at the Asia Cup 2022.

Ahead of the Super 4 game between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, Ravi Shastri took the wrong call during the toss.

During the toss, Babar Azam called 'tails' but India's former head coach Shastri said, "Heads is the call". However, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl.

Netizens trolled Shastri for the goof-up during the toss.

"We will bowl first. The dew could be a factor, that's the reason we're bowling first. We had a lot of positives from the last match against India. The message is to play positively, one change for us with Hasnain coming in," said Babar Azam at the toss.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma said, "We would have bowled first, but now we need to play freely and assess a good score on this pitch. Momentum counts in this format, you've to be on the money from the start, not worry about external pressures. Injury is something we can't control, Jadeja has been ruled out and he's back home. It was a headache to select the playing XI, Hardik comes back, Deepak Hooda gets a game and so does Ravi Bishnoi."

Pakistan Playing XI:

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

India Playing XI:

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

