Asia Cup 2025: India, UAE set to lock horns after 9 years, only two Indians from 2016 part of team India and the UAE will begin their Asia Cup campaign today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Both teams have met in the shortest format only once, in 2016, and only two Indian players from that squad are participating in the continental event this year.

Dubai:

India and the UAE are set to face each other today in the second match of the Asia Cup. The two teams are locking horns in the format after nine years, as the only encounter between them was played way back in 2016. Even that match was part of the Asia Cup, and India registered a comfortable win by nine wickets, chasing down the target of 82 runs. Interestingly, Team India has almost completely changed in nine years, with only two players from that squad featuring in today's clash.

Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are the two players who played the 2016 clash as well and are almost certain to turn up today, unless India decide to rest the latter. Both players had made their international debut in 2016 and were at the start of their careers. Nine years later, they are a vital cog in India's squad and have also won a T20 World Cup together in 2024.

Notably, it was due to Hardik and Bumrah that India managed to make a comeback in the final of the T20 World Cup and eventually won the thriller to lift the trophy under Rohit Sharma's captaincy.

What happened in the 2016 clash between India and the UAE?

As far as the Asia Cup 2016 clash between India and the UAE is concerned, it was played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Batting first, only two of the UAE batters could reach double figures, with Shaiman Anwar scoring 43 runs off 48 balls with three fours and a six. They scored only 81 runs in their 20 overs for the loss of nine wickets.

For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the best bowler, returning with figures of 2/8 in four overs while also bowling two maidens. All Indian bowlers picked up at least a wicket, even as Hardik and Bumrah also bowled well in their first-ever Asia Cup.

In response, India chased down the target easily in 10.1 overs as Rohit Sharma scored 39 runs off 28 balls while Yuvraj Singh remained unbeaten on 25 off 14 deliveries. India romped home with nine wickets in hand and also eventually won the Asia Cup, beating Bangladesh in the final.

