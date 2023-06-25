After clouds over KL Rahul, Indian team likely to miss another key star in Asia Cup 2023

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson

The Indian Cricket Team will be in full swing in the ODI mode when they play West Indies in a three-match contest at Windies' home. The Men in Blue will then play the Asia Cup 2023, which will be a big preparation for the ODI World Cup later in the year. However, as India look to get their best eleven on the field, their wish might not be fulfilled as a few stars are on the sidelines, nursing injuries or undergoing rehab.

In the latest development, India's star batter Shreyas Iyer is reportedly unlikely to feature in Asia Cup 2023. Earlier, there was a report that KL Rahul is also likely to miss the regional event. Now Iyer's fitness poses a headache for Indian management.

As per a report in Times of India, Iyer is in doubt to play in Asia Cup and he is having trouble with his back. "Iyer recently took an injection for his back pain at the BCCI’s National Cricket Academy. His back is still giving him trouble," a source said as quoted by TOI.

Rahul might also miss Asia Cup

Recently there was a report in Cricbuzz that Rahul might also miss the Asia Cup as he is unlikely to make it to the tournament in time. While Iyer is undergoing rehab for his back issue, Rahul is rehabbing for his thigh surgery.

Notably, Iyer also took surgery for his back earlier in April in London. He was part of India's squad for the Border-Gavaskar series but missed the final Test as he experienced a recurring issue in his back. The middle-order batter then missed the Indian Premier League 2023 and was also not part of the World Test Championship. Iyer is also not named in India's Test and ODI squad for the West Indies tour.

Latest Cricket News