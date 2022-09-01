Asia Cup 2022, PAK vs HK: Live streaming details; When and where to watch PAK vs HK on TV, online

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The equation is pretty simple for both teams. Win and advance or lose and go home.

Pakistan and Hong Kong are set to face each other in a match that will decide who takes on India on Sunday, September 4.

The equation is pretty simple for both teams. Win and advance or lose and go home. Hong Kong put in a spirited performance vs India so we can't rule out a probable upset against Pakistan.

Pakistan vs Hong Kong - Live Streaming Details

When is PAK vs HK match?

The match between Pakistan and Hong Kong is on September 2, Friday.

At what time will PAK vs HK match start in India?

The match will start at 7:30 PM in India.

Where will be the PAK vs HK match telecasted on TV in India?

The match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where will be the PAK vs HK streamed online in India?

The match can be watched online on the Disney+Hotstar app in India.

Squads:

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Haider Ali

Hong Kong

Nizakat Khan (c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ateeq Iqbal, Mohammad Waheed, Wajid Shah, Aftab Hussain, Dhananjay Rao, Ahan Trivedi

