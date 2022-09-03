Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India vs Pakistan

Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Live streaming details; When and where to watch India vs Pakistan on TV, online

Here are all the details: ​

When is the India vs Pakistan match?

At what time will the India vs Pakistan match start in India?

The match between India and Pakistan is on 4th September, Sunday.

The match will start at 7:30 PM in India.

Where will be the IND vs PAK match telecasted on TV in India?

The match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where will be the IND vs PAK streamed online in India?

The match can be watched online on the Disney+Hotstar app in India.

What is the venue of the IND vs PAK match?

The match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What are the squads of both teams?

Team India:

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal

Team Pakistan:

Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali

