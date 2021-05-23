Asia Cup 2021 postponed to 2023

Image Source : TWITTER Asia Cup

The Executive Board of the Asain Cricket Council (ACC) on Sunday officially postponed the 2021 edition of the Asia Cup to 2023, the dates of which will be confirmed by the committee later.

Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the Asia Cup, previously slated to be held in 2020, was postponed to 2021. But with participating countries having a packed calendar year ahead, the board has failed to find a suitable window for the tournament.

"The ACC Executive Board, in face of the risks and restrictions posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, had made the difficult decision to postpone the Asia Cup 2020 to 2021. Since then, the ACC has been working with its participants and stakeholders to try and ensure that the event is held in the year," read the statement.

"However, on account of a packed FTP, it has been concluded that there is no practical window in the year when all the teams would be available to participate. The Board has accordingly considered the matter very carefully and determined that the only way ahead would be to postpone the event."

"It would therefore only be feasible for this edition of the tournament to be held in 2023 as there is already an Asia Cup in 2022. Dates for the same will be confirmed in due course."