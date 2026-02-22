Ahmedabad weather: Will rain play spoilsport in India vs South Africa clash in T20 World Cup 2026?

Ahmedabad :

India will host South Africa in their opening Super Eights clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams are currently undefeated in the tournament and will be hoping to keep up with the momentum, with an eye on the semi-final spot. However, there are plenty of concerns that both these teams need to address as the tournament heads towards its business end.

For India, the problem lies in their batting. Over the past two years, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side played an attacking brand of cricket and established themselves as one of the fiercest teams in the shortest of the game. There was immense hype about the team even touching the 300-run mark at one stage in the competition. However, the batting unit has failed to live up to its potential.

Opener Abhishek Sharma has registered three consecutive ducks, while Tilak Varma’s strike rate is a major concern. Captain Suryakumar too has struggled with his strike rate in the last couple of games. However, Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya have been phenomenal and that played a part in India remaining unbeaten so far. With the ball, Varun Chakravarthy has waved magic so far and his form will be key in the remaining games.

For South Africa, inconsistency is a problem. That can hurt them in the marquee clash against India. On top of that, Dewald Brevis has failed to convert his starts in the tournament. Tristan Stubbs and David Miller haven’t really joined the party, with 83 and 41 runs to their name in the tournament.

Regardless, a high-voltage and high-scoring game is expected tonight as South Africa seek redemption for the 2024 T20 World Cup final.

Ahmedabad weather report

There’s no rain in the Ahmedabad clouds tonight. The game will continue without any interruptions. It’s a relatively warm day on the western coast but as the temperature drops at night, the dew is expected to play a role. It signifies that the team winning the toss should elect to bowl first.

