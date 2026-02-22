Stern South African challenge beckons India as T20 World Cup defence enters business mode

New Delhi:

It's the business mode now in the T20 World Cup 2026 with heavyweights all around the corner. India face a stern South African challenge as they look to keep their title defence on track of the tournament that they famously won in 2024. And they are up against the opponents whom they had defeated to win the thing in 2024 in their first Super Eight Stage encounter in the 2026 World Cup.

India are touted to be the favourites for winning the T20 World Cup yet again but the Proteas are not much behind the Men in Blue. These two look to be the most complete teams in the tournament and have similar combinations to one another. Batters till eight, stellar all-rounders and wily bowlers - these two teams resemble each other so much. The two will fight it out at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in what is a pretty big clash in the Super Eights.

India look for complete game

While South Africa have shown their top game in the group stage as they came from a group of death, many feel that India are yet to unleash their top gear in the tournament. That they have defeated opponents with some ease despite not putting up their best foot shows the talent of this team; however, a not 100% game in the Super Eight stage and against opponents like the Proteas, can jeopardise their hopes of the title defence.

At the centre of their complete game will be seeing Abhishek Sharma getting runs and India having a strong outing against the off-spinners. Abhishek has bagged ducks in all three matches that he has played in the tournament, while the Indian batters have not fared well against the offies, many of whom have been part-timers.

South Africa look to exploit India's weakness

When Abhishek was going all guns blazing, he was hitting off-spinners all around the park. In all T20s, Abhishek has slammed 442 runs off 251 balls against the off-spinners at a strike rate of 176.09. But his failures have compounded the said weakness of India's left-handed heavy batting line-up against those types of bowlers. South Africa will look to exploit the weakness, and they have done special preparation for it.

Part-time off-spinners Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs have bowled a lot in the nets in the lead-up to the game, with left-handed Albie Morkel taking the guard. These two will be crucial for the Proteas' chances if India struggles against the off-spinners yet again.

Will Kuldeep get a look in? What about Samson?

There is a school of thought that India can rope in Kuldeep Yadav for Arshdeep Singh for this clash, as the game will be played on a black soil in Ahmedabad. However, a former Gujarat captain told that the pitch will have bounce with no turn for spinners, something which Quinton de Kock also agreed on. "This seems like a flat deck. There should be decent bounce and value for shots. If I would have been the captain, I would pick Arshdeep Singh over Kuldeep Yadav on this particular strip," the former India player said during an informal chat with PTI.

"I think in Ahmedabad, these wickets have been a bit more seamer-friendly. In Ahmedabad, there has been no spin at all. So I'm saying that it's all about conditions at the end of the day," De Kock said.

This might mean India will stick with Arshdeep, with only Axar Patel coming in for Washington Sundar. There is also a thought to bring in Sanju Samson in for either Abhishek or Tilak Varma or any other left-hander, to avoid the over-dependence on the left-handers. Samson trained with the team two days before the game but it looks unlikely that the team will tinker much with the batting unit.

The stage is set, and the crowd will start filling the huge venue as these two heavyweights collide for what is a pretty crucial clash in the context of the Super Eight stage.