Shikhar Dhawan ties nuptial knot with longtime girlfriend Sophie Shine in intimate ceremony.

New Delhi:

Shikhar Dhawan, Indian cricket star, exchanged vows with his longtime girlfriend, Sophie Shine, in a closely guarded private ceremony on February 21 (Saturday). The couple, who had been dating for over a year and confirmed their engagement on Instagram on January 12, celebrated amid a select circle of loved ones in the Delhi-NCR region. Teammate Yuzvendra Chahal shared the first glimpses on social media, captioning wedding photos with 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai,' capturing the heartfelt festivities.

Love story sparks from Dubai spotlight

Their romance first flickered into public view during the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai, where the duo was spotted cheering together and later at a media conclave where Shikhar Dhawan hinted at rediscovering love. An Irish corporate professional and head of the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, Sophie brought a low-key elegance to their bond, which blossomed from friendship into commitment. Pre-wedding sangeet glimpses showcased Sophie's desi glamour in lehengas, blending cultures in stylish revelry.

Healing from past marriage and divorce battle

This union follows Dhawan's bittersweet split from first wife Aesha Mukherjee after an 11-year marriage that ended officially in October 2023. Married in 2011, they shared son Zoravar, alongside Aesha's two daughters from before. A Delhi court, granting divorce, noted Dhawan's mental trauma from prolonged separation and Aesha's denial of access to their child, though it awarded only visitation rights and video calls- contact Dhawan claims was later blocked entirely.

Cricketer's resilience shines through

Shikhar Dhawan, celebrated for his explosive opening batting, has navigated personal lows with grace, focusing on family, fitness and philanthropy post-retirement. Fans celebrate this milestone as a fresh start, with the couple's journey from quiet dates to matrimonial bliss inspiring many.

Sophie's background and blossoming romance

Dhawan was earlier wed to Aesha Mukherjee, ending their union through divorce in 2023 after years of challenges. An Irish national thriving in global finance, Sophie Shine holds the position of Second Vice President- Product Consultant at Northern Trust Corporation, specialising in financial products, client solutions and strategic growth. Her academic journey spans Ireland, with a degree in Marketing and Management from Limerick Institute of Technology following schooling at Castleroy College; she now resides in the UAE, where sparks first flew with Dhawan.

Reports trace their connection to the UAE, evolving from private moments to public affection. Sophie stole the spotlight on May 1, 2025, posting an Instagram photo with Dhawan captioned “My love” alongside a heart emoji, silencing rumors and confirming their bond after months of intrigue.