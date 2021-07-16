Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DINESHKARTHIK After Pant tests positive and Saha put in isolation, Dinesh Karthik sends subtle reminder to Kohli and co.

On Thursday, the BCCI confirmed that Rishabh Pant had tested positive for COVID-19, while another wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha was put under isolation.

The Indian team traveled to Durham to take part in a three-day match against England's County XI, and Pant would require two negative tests to rejoin the squad.

With the Indian team lacking a specialist keeper in the squad, Dinesh Karthik put out a subtle reminder on his social media profile.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman posted a picture of his wicketkeeping gloves on the Kolkata Knight Riders' kit, with caption, "#justsaying."

Along with Pant, throwdown specialist Dayanand Garani tested positive for COVID-19, while three others were placed in precautionary isolation as the dreaded virus hit the Indian cricket team ahead of next month's Test series against hosts England.

"Pant, who had not stayed in the team hotel during the break period, tested positive on 8th July. He is asymptomatic and currently undergoing self-isolation at the place where he reported positive," BCCI sectetary Jay Shah said in an official statement.

"He is being closely monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and is on his way to recovery. He will be able to join the squad in Durham after returning two negative RT-PCR tests," he added.