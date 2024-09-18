Afghanistan vs South Africa Live: When and where to watch AFG vs SA ODI series on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : ACBOFFICIALS X South Africa will take on Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series in Sharjah starting Wednesday, September 18

Afghanistan after making it to the semi-finals for the first time in T20 World Cup history are the hot property right now. New Zealand were scheduled to play a Test match for the first time against them but the weather and conditions in Greater Noida had other ideas. Now, Afghanistan are in the UAE for a three-match ODI series against South Africa, who have decided to rest their first-choice players and test their bench strength keeping the Champions Trophy in mind and with the aim to build a bigger pool of white-ball players.

The likes of Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada among others have been rested while Nqaba Peter, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith and Tristan Stubbs have been included. South Africa also play two T20Is and three ODIs against Ireland in Abu Dhabi and with the regulars expected to return to the fold after the UAE tour, the Proteas will hope get a few names they can target to be the future of the side, especially in white-ball cricket.

When and where to watch AFG vs SA ODI series on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match ODI series between Afghanistan and South Africa at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah will kick off on Wednesday, September 18 at 5:30 PM IST with the remaining matches scheduled for September 20 and 22. The AFG vs SA ODI series will be live broadcast on TV in India on Eurosport channel and all three matches can be live streamed on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmat Shah (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Abdul Malik, Riaz Hassan, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran, Farid Ahmad Malik

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams