Abu Dhabi T10 to return with fourth edition next year

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Eight teams will once again vie for honours in Abu Dhabi T10

Eight teams will once again vie for honours as Abu Dhabi T10 returns with its fourth season to be held at the Zayed Cricket Stadium here from January 28 to February 6.

The eight teams are Team Abu Dhabi, Maratha Arabians, Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, Qalandars, Delhi Bulls, Northern Warriors and the Karnataka Tuskers, which has been rebranded as Pune Devils.

"Our team is committed to defend the Abu Dhabi T10 title and make history by becoming the first side to win the tournament back to back," Parvez Khan, Co-owner, Maratha Arabians, said.

"We have a fantastic team and I am certain everyone will give their best to bring the trophy home again," he added.