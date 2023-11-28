Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023: Squads, schedule, where to watch and live streaming details in India

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DOORDARSHAN SPORTS Abu Dhabi T10 League

The seventh edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League is set to commence on November 28 (Tuesday). A total of 32 matches will be played in the competition with as many as six teams taking part for the ultimate glory. The final of the tournament is scheduled to take place on December 9 with all matches set to take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

A total of eight teams - Bangla Tigers, The Chennai Braves, Deccan Gladiators, Delhi Bulls, New York Strikers, Northern Warriors, Morrisville Samp Army and Team Abu Dhabi - are participating in the Abu Dhabi T10 league. All teams will definitely face the availability issue of players with a lot of cricket in progress at the moment. Legends League Cricket is currently being played which has former cricketers taking part while some of the players like Shakib Al Hasan and others are injured. Moreover, the T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier is currently in progress and that has led to players like Sikandar Raza not being available for quite a few matches.

As far as the format of the league is concerned, all teams will play seven matches in the league stage with the top four teams in the points table making it to the playoffs. This is the seventh edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League with Northern Warriors and Deccan Gladiators winning the tournament twice each while Kerala Kings (discontinued now) and Maratha Arabians (discontinued now) won the other two seasons of the competition.

Here's all you need to know:

Full Schedule of Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023:

28th November

New York Strikers vs Deccan Gladiators, Match 1

Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army, Match 2

29th November, 2023

Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators, Match 3

Team Abu Dhabi vs Chennai Braves, Match 4

Bangla Tigers vs New York Strikers, Match 5

30th November, 2023

Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors, Match 6

Morrisville Samp Army vs Chennai Braves, Match 7

Deccan Gladiators vs Bangla Tigers, Match 8

1st December, 2023

Northern Warriors vs New York Strikers, Match 9

Morrisville Samp Army vs Team Abu Dhabi, Match 10

Delhi Bulls vs Chennai Braves, Match 11

2nd December, 2023

Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi, Match 12

Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers, Match 13

Chennai Braves vs Northern Warriors, Match 14

3rd December, 2023

Morrisville Samp Army vs Delhi Bulls, Match 15

Northern Warriors vs Bangla Tigers, Match 16

Deccan Gladiators vs Chennai Braves, Match 17

4th December, 2023

New York Strikers vs Delhi Bulls, Match 18

Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi, Match 19

5th December, 2023

Bangla Tigers vs Morrisville Samp Army, Match 20

Deccan Gladiators vs Northern Warriors, Match 21

New York Strikers vs Team Abu Dhabi, Match 22

6th December, 2023

Chennai Braves vs New York Strikers, Match 23

Morrisville Samp Army vs Deccan Gladiators, Match 24

Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors, Match 25

7th December, 2023

Chennai Braves vs Bangla Tigers, Match 26

Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls, Match 27

New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army, Match 28

8th December, 2023

Qualifier 1 (Team 1 vs Team 2), Match 29

Eliminator (Team 3 vs Team 4), Match 30

Qualifier 2 (Winner Eliminator vs Loser Qualifier 1), Match 31

9th December, 2023

Final, Match 32

Squads:

Bangla Tigers - Shakib Al Hasan (c), Saim Ayub, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kusal Mendis, Dominic Drakes, Reece Topley (injured), Carlos Brathwaite, Daniel Sams, Matheesha Pathirana, Matiullah Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Haider Ali, Abdul Ghaffar, Amartya Kaul, Rassie van der Dussen, Taskin Ahmed, Robin Uthappa, Josh Little, Jordan Cox, Shannon Gabriel, David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Max Holden, Benny Howell, Avishka Fernando, Chris Lynn, Rohan Mustafa, Matiullah

Chennai Braves - Jason Roy (c), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Obed McCoy, Sikandar Raza, Sam Cook, Imran Tahir, George Munsey, Kobe Herft, Richard Ngarava, Junaid Siddique, Aayan Khan, Vriitya Aravind, Kai Smith, Stephen Eskinazi, Hasan Ali

Deccan Gladiators - Nicholas Pooran (c), Trent Boult, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Fabian Allen, Joe Clarke, Josh Little, Zahir Khan, Waqar Salamkheil, Zahoor Khan, Mohammad Zahid, Nav Pabreja, Khawaja Nafay, David Wiese, Nuwan Thushara, Imad Wasim, Imad Wasim, Andre Fletcher, Dan Lawrence, Luke Wood

Delhi Bulls - Quinton de Kock (c), Rovman Powell, Dwayne Bravo, Naveen-ul-Haq, Rilee Rossouw, Fazalhaq Farooqi, James Vince, Usman Khan, Richard Gleeson, Dunith Wellalage, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Abhishek Paradkar (withdrawn), Ali Abid, Sufiyan Muqeem, Johnson Charles, Usama Mir (withdrawn), Abbas Afridi (withdrawn), Izharulhaq Naveed, Ravi Bopara, Wasim Akram

Morrisville Samp Army - Faf du Plessis (c), Jason Holder, Dewald Brevis, Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana, George Garton, Bas de Leede, Andries Gous, Najibullah Zadran, Salman Irshad, Basil Hameed, Ansh Tandon, Muhammad Irfan, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Peter Hatzoglou, Monank Patel, Obus Pienaar, Karim Janat, Maheesh Theekshana

Northern Warriors - Wanindu Hasaranga (c), James Neesham, Hazratullah Zazai, Colin Munro, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Hasnain, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kennar Lewis, Adam Hose, Ziaur Rahman, Rahul Chopra, Rameez Shahzad, Kaunain Abbas, Shamar Joseph, Ankur Sangwan, Abhimanyu Mithun, Angelo Mathews, Jaden Carmichael

New York Strikers - Kieron Pollard (c), Sunil Narine, Mohammad Amir, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Mohammad Haris (withdrawn), Lahiru Kumara, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Waseem, Muhammad Jawadullah, CP Rizwan, Lasith Croospulle, Will Jacks, Ali Khan, Niroshan Dickwella

Team Abu Dhabi - Phil Salt (withdrawn), Kyle Mayers, Tymal Mills, Dwaine Pretorius, Alex Hales, Rumman Raees, Leus du Plooy, Mohammad Nawaz (withdrawn), Keemo Paul, Colin Ingram, Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Ethan D'Souza, Allah Mohammad, Dilshan Madushanka (withdrawn), Noor Ahmad, Roelof van der Merwe, Tom Banton, Binura Fernando

Where to Watch Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 for free on TV and OTT in India?

Abu Dhabi T10 League will be telecast live on Sports18 network and the live streaming of the entire tournament will be available on JioCinema app and website in India.

