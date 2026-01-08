Abhishek Sharma's struggle in Vijay Hazare Trophy continues, scores only 8 runs vs Mumbai Abhishek Sharma is currently playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Punjab but has not been able to replicate his form from T20 cricket. He got out for just eight runs today in the game against Mumbai, even as Punjab got bowled out for just 216 runs.

Jaipur:

Abhishek Sharma is a vital player for India in the shortest format of the game and will be in action in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand from January 21. His form will be crucial for India going into the T20 World Cup, scheduled to start from February 7. However, the left-hander is struggling for runs at the moment in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and his form could be a concern for India closer to the mega event.

Abhishek mustered only eight runs in today's match against Mumbai before getting out to Siraj Patil and has now tallied only 86 runs in three matches this season so far at an average of only 28.66. He has not been able to notch up even a single half-century in the domestic One-Day tournament.

Even though the youngster is struggling in the One-Day format, his confidence might be affected with the T20 World Cup so close. As far as his List A record is concerned, Abhishek has scored 2196 runs in 68 matches at an average of 33.78 with four centuries and eight fifties and has been largely inconsistent in the format.

Yuvraj Singh opens up on Abhishek Sharma's inconsistency

Recently, Yuvraj Singh also opened up on Abhishek Sharma's inconsistency, revealing that he had argued several times with the cricketer for not putting a price on his wicket. "I’ve had a lot of arguments about it, to be honest. I don’t mind going after bowling. I just feel that nowadays you don’t put a price on your wicket. There is no fear of getting out, and once there is no fear of getting out, you can go after any bowler.

"Whether he’s bowling 140 or 150. If I were in his place, I would never step out to somebody bowling 145. These guys are stepping out to 150 clicks. They are not afraid, and that’s the generation we have come to. The T20 plan is that I’m not going out there to get a 100 off 60 balls. If I play 20 balls and score 50-60, I’ve done my job," Yuvraj said while speaking to Kevin Pietersen.

