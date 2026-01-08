Australia assert their domination to win Sydney Test vs England, seal Ashes series 4-1 Australia won the fifth and final Ashes Test in Sydney by five wickets, as they chased down 160 runs on the fifth day. England fought hard to defend the modest target, with their spinners getting a lot of help, but Australia held their nerve and eventually got over the line to seal the series 4-1.

Sydney:

Australia defeated England in the fifth and final Test in Sydney today and sealed the Ashes series by a massive 4-1 margin. They chased down 160 runs to win by five wickets, holding their nerves in the end as England put up a fight with the ball. Their spinners spun the red cherry a lot and a target of around 200 runs could've made things interesting. However, Australia were a far better them right through the series and it was only fitting that they deservedly won the final Test in Sydney to end their summer on a high.

The hosts were always the favourites when play on the last day started, but Jacob Bethell kept them on the field longer than they anticipated. England had only two wickets left in the second innings, but Bethell's 154-run knock before getting out to Mitchell Starc meant that they extended their overnight lead to 159 runs.

Starc picked both wickets to fall as England were skittled for 342 runs in their second innings, their second consecutive 300-plus score in the Test.

England fight with spinners without a specialist spinner

England's baffling decision to leave out a specialist spinner in Shoaib Bashir for the entire series eventually came back to haunt them on the final day of the Ashes. Will Jacks, Jacob Bethell and Joe Root bowled 12.2 out of 31.2 overs in the second innings to put the batters in trouble on multiple occasions. Jacks even dismissed Steve Smith with a ripper with the ball turning in sharply after landing and one felt, Bashir would've had a massive say in the defence of 160 runs.

Josh Tongue was the main man though for the visitors as he picked up three wickets but the target was not enough in the end. Each of the top three Aussie batter got starts and even though Smith and Usman Khawaja, playing for the final time in Tests, got out early, Australia were always ahead in the run-chase as they eventually chased down the target to seal series 4-1.

