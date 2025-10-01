Abhishek Sharma dances to tunes of Bhangra during sister's pre-wedding function, Yuvraj in attendance | WATCH Abhishek Sharma was adjudged the Player of the Tournament in the Asia Cup 2025 after having scored 314 runs in the tournament. Following the Asia Cup win, Abhishek was seen dancing to the tunes of Bhangra at his sister's pre-wedding function.

New Delhi:

Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma turned on his dancing shoes as he danced on the tunes of Bhangra during his sister, Komal Sharma’s, wedding function in Ludhiana. In a video doing the rounds on social media, the cricketer can be seen showing his dance moves alongside singer Ranjit Bawa. Meanwhile, Abhishek's mentor, Yuvraj Singh, was also in attendance at the ceremony.

Abhishek was recently adjudged as the Player of the Tournament for his stellar show during the Asia Cup 2025. The opener batter was on fire during the tournament as he scored 314 runs in seven innings with three back-to-back fifties in the tournament. Following his carnage on the ground, he is having some leisure time off the field. Abhishek's sister is set to tie the knot on October 3. Ahead of the wedding, a pre-wedding ceremony was organised, during which Abhishek showcased his dancing moves, with Bawa lending his voice during the performance, and Yuvraj was also in attendance.

Watch the video of the wedding ceremony:

Abhishek's fiery run in the Asia Cup 2025

Abhishek was in some fiery form during the Asia Cup as he provided India with rollicking starts with the bat. He smashed three back-to-back half-centuries and was on course for hundreds too, but could not have got to the three-figure mark. Abhishek slammed fifties in each of India's clashes in the Super Four stage, having hit 74 against Pakistan, 75 against Bangladesh and 61 against Sri Lanka.

The star batter was named the Player of the Tournament for having scored 314 runs in seven innings at an average of 44.85 and a strike rate of 200. He had also received a car for being the Player of the Tournament.

"Getting a car is always a pleasure. (How has this tournament helped you?) I mean, of course, getting into this team after winning the World Cup, it wasn't easy for any opener. But if you see, we had a plan that we want to play a game, you know, that we have to show intent from the first ball. So that was my plan, I worked really hard on that. And if you're playing like this, you need special support from your coach and captain. I think that was the one thing I was getting from them throughout the tournament, before this as well," Abhishek said after the final.