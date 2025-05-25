Aakash Chopra reflects on Sarfaraz Khan’s exclusion from India’s Test squad for England tour Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra took centre stage and talked about Sarfaraz Khan's exclusion from India's Test squad for the upcoming tour of England where both sides will lock horns across five Test matches.

New Delhi:

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took centre stage and announced Team India’s squad for the upcoming five-game Test series against England. Both sides will lock horns in the first Test from June 20, and with the squad announced, it was revealed that ace batter Shubman Gill will be the new India Test captain.

The squad features the likes of KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, and many more stars. One of the most notable misses in the squad was batter Sarfaraz Khan. The batter was picked in the squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 but did not get a chance in the playing XI in any of the five Tests.

With his exclusion from the Test squad for the England tour, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra took centre stage and talked about how the BCCI did not provide Sarfaraz with a chance to fail and dropped him. "Sarfaraz Khan is not part of the team. You have to obviously feel for the boy. Seeing him you are saying that he might not score runs, but he hasn't failed. Neither did you play him in the BGT nor have you kept him in the team here. You wrote the kid's obituary without giving him a chance to fail," Aakash Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"However, he is also part of the India A squad. So score runs in the side games and show what they are doing is wrong. Show that you can score runs in England as well. It is actually up to you now to prove that point," he observed.

Furthermore, Aakash Chopra talked about Karun Nair being picked in the Indian Test squad after a hiatus of seven years. "Indian cricket has given Karun Nair another chance. He is a part of the team. Only time will tell whether he will get a chance to play or not. He will be a part of the India A squad as well. Score runs and put forth a solid case for you to be included in the XI," he said.