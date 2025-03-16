Aakash Chopra points out where Lucknow Super Giants can excel in IPL 2025 Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra came forward and talked about the areas where Lucknow Super Giants can excel in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

The stage is set for the 18th edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League). The IPL 2025 is all set to kick off on March 22, and the 10 teams will hope to put in their best effort in hopes of getting their hands on the IPL title. One of the sides that the teams will look out for would be Lucknow Super Giants.

After consistent performances in their first three years of the IPL and a revamped squad this time around, Lucknow will hope for a good showing once, and the side will aim to get their hands on their first IPL title as well. Speaking of the team's squad ahead of the IPL 2025, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra came forward and talked about how Lucknow Super Giants can perform brilliantly in the IPL 2025.

"The middle order is absolutely explosive. It is incredible. They have three left-handers. When you pick three left-handers, the opposing team says they would play an off-spinner. Firstly, very few teams have off-spinners. One is Ravichandran Ashwin, another is Washington Sundar, and after that, which quality off-spinner are you going to see in whichever place?” Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"Secondly, all three left-handers, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant and David Miller, play spin well. You rarely get overseas batters who play spin very well. Nicholas Pooran is right up there with the best in the world. That's why he was retained. David Miller, again, is a player who plays spin very well," Chopra added.

It is interesting to note that Lucknow Super Giants kick off their IPL 2025 campaign by taking on Delhi Capitals. Both sides will lock horns in game 4 of the tournament at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on March 24. With the likes of Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, and David Miller in their squad, Lucknow will hope to put in a good performance in the upcoming season.