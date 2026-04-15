5 players who underperformed in IPL 2026 so far

New Delhi:

IPL 2026 has been a roller-coaster ride so far. Multiple-time champions, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders have struggled heavily so far in the competition, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings have been extremely consistent. When it comes to individual performances, some of the uncapped Indian cricketers such as Mukul Choudhary, Mohsin Khan, Kartik Tyagi, and Sameer Rizvi have done a commendable job, but consistency remains a work in progress.

Among capped cricketers, Virat Kohli has once again been the player in form, while Heinrich Klaasen is currently the Orange Cap holder, but his strike rate is slightly concerning. Among bowlers, Ravi Bishnoi has stolen the show, while among pacers, Prasidh Krishna and Anshul Kamboj have been impressive.

Meanwhile, some reputed cricketers have disappointed so far in the competition. Here’s a list of five players who need to improve to live up to the expectations.

5. Axar Patel

Delhi Capitals captain and Indian T20I vice-captain Axar Patel has struggled so far in the IPL 2026. He has claimed only three wickets in four matches and has also scored three runs in three innings. The southpaw has promoted himself in the batting order, but that didn’t result in him getting back to form. Delhi, in the meantime, have won two and lost two matches so far in the competition, which is why Axar’s form is not a major concern, but the captain needs to find his feet soon.

4. Trent Boult

Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult has been a ghost of his past. The former New Zealand international has claimed just one wicket so far in the season and with that, his form is a major concern. Especially when Jasprit Bumrah is yet to pick a single wicket this season. However, in Bumrah’s case, the India international has maintained a good economy rate, which can’t be said about Boult.

3. Arshdeep Singh

India international Arshdeep Singh has claimed only two wickets in the four matches he has played. The left-arm pacer has an economy rate of 10.64, which should get better. He has struggled to find rhythm, and that needs to improve for Punjab to remain in the playoff spot.

2. Riayn Parag

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has struggled heavily this season. He too arrived with plenty of expectations, especially after being named the captain, but the Assam-born couldn’t live up to his potential. He has made just 49 runs in just five matches at a strike rate of 136.11 and has barely bowled in the competition.

1. Cameron Green

Kolkata Knight Riders spent INR 25.2 crore in the auction to buy Cameron Green. However, the Australia international has only let them down, having scored only 56 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 143.58. He didn’t bowl in the first three matches, which only upset the fans. Now that KKR have lost all their matches so far in the competition, there has been talks about the management dropping him from the playing XI after Matheesha Pathirana returns.

Also Read: