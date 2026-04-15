In times of overcrowded calendar, Washington Sundar feels 'blessed' to play all formats for India

New Delhi:

All-format players are hard to find in today's overcrowded cricket calendar, with a series being around every now and then. India have only a few. Washington Sundar is one of them.

Washington, whose India career began in 2017 and has been interrupted by several injuries, has nonetheless been a consistent presence in the national squad over the past 18 months. "Being an all-format player for the Indian cricket team is a massive blessing. Because we all know the kind of cricket that the Indian team has always played," he told PTI in an interview.

"And getting to play three formats is a beautiful blessing. And obviously, looking forward to a lot more good contributions from myself and eventually win a lot of games for my country," he said.

Washington hit a match-saving Test century in England

The all-rounder featured in only a couple of matches during India’s home T20 World Cup campaign but made a strong impression in the longest format. He truly came into his own in Test cricket with a match-saving century alongside Ravindra Jadeja against England in Manchester last year. That determined knock was followed by a blistering half-century in the fifth and final Test at the Oval, where India managed to draw level in the series.

Currently representing the Gujarat Titans in the IPL, Washington said he has put significant work into his fitness in recent times, which has helped him earn consistent opportunities across formats. He had suffered a side strain in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup but recovered just in time to feature. Washington added that he now understands his body better than ever, a factor that is helping him stay fit and perform at the highest level.

"I don't see too many challenges there. Yes, fitness plays a massive role. And you have got to understand how your body sort of works across situations, across conditions," he said.

"And obviously, (it helps in) playing different roles and training accordingly. I've always given a lot of importance to understanding my own body. And yes, as I said, things have been really good in the last one year," he said.

Having 'fun' at Gujarat Titans, says Washington

Gujarat Titans are Washington’s fourth IPL franchise, following stints with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants. The left-hander has been part of the IPL since 2017 but is yet to fully unlock his potential. As an off-spinner, he has featured in more than 10 matches in a season only twice, with his most productive campaign coming for RCB in 2020.

In his debut season with the Titans last year, he played six matches, but this time he appears set to feature throughout the campaign. Batting in the middle order, he brought up his maiden IPL fifty against Delhi Capitals on April 8.

"Getting to play is the ultimate fun, especially at this level. It's always a beautiful opportunity. And as a team also, we've been doing very well so far. I've always had enough clarity about what role I'm going to be playing, especially with this franchise. So, that way, it's always been clear-cut," added Washington