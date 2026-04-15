Former IPL champion wants Nicholas Pooran to bounce back and make a statement against RCB

Bengaluru:

Lucknow Super Giants have won and lost two matches in the ongoing IPL 2026 and are currently seventh on the points table. The bowling unit has been their strongest force, with Mohammed Shami and Prince Yadav dictating the play, while Digvesh Rathi has been doing well too. Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 15, they will see the return of Mayank Yadav, who will further strengthen the unit.

Batting, on the other hand, has disappointed. Mitchell Marsh is yet to find rhythm, while Rishabh Pant has struggled with consistency. Nicholas Pooran, who was demoted to number five in the batting unit, has been a ghost of his past and that played a role in LSG struggling in the ongoing season. In the past, the bowling unit always felt like a work in progress as the batters dominated the proceedings, but things changed drastically this year.

Bengaluru is a different challenge: McClenaghan

LSG have all the firepower that’s needed and is a very balanced squad that can challenge defending champions RCB for their money, but the form of key players remains a concern. Reflecting upon that, four-time IPL-winning cricketer Mitchell McClenaghan noted that the batters need to take more responsibility at the top of the order, especially as the bowlers can feel the heat at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which is a very short ground. He also wants Pooran to bounce back in the season, as the former West Indies captain amassed just 41 runs in four overs this season.

“LSG will have to work hard to win this game. Their bowling attack is looking good, especially Mohammed Shami and Prince Yadav. But Bangalore is a different challenge. The pitch is flat and the boundaries are short. It will be a real test for their bowlers,” JioStar expert McClenaghan said on Cricket Live.

LSG needs Mitchell Marsh to fire, because his power-hitting at the top can take the game away from RCB early on. Nicholas Pooran has also had a poor start to the season and the small ground in Bangalore should actually suit Pooran’s game. He is the key batter I want to see him bounce back and make a statement,” he added.

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