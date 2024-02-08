44-year-young Imran Tahir displays jaw-dropping effort in field in SA20 Eliminator

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Imran Tahir.

Ageless Imran Tahir displayed brilliant skills of athleticism to stun the fans during the SA20 Eliminator between Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings. The 44-year-old of Joburg Super Kings Tahir made a jaw-dropping effort on the field during the game.

Paarl Royals faced Joburg Super Kings in the Eliminator of the SA20 with the spot for Qualifier 2 up for grabs. The JSK side bowled first after winning the toss and quickly made an impact as Sam Cook removed Jos Buttler in the third over. He then got Van Buuren off the second last ball of the over thanks to some sensational effort from Tahir.

Cook bowled a bouncer to Van Buuren and the batter half-heartedly played a pull. Tahir was placed at fine leg and sprinted off towards the boundary ropes, dived and took a splendid catch.

Watch the Video here:

Joburg Super Kings Playing XI:

Faf du Plessis (c), Leus du Plooy, Reeza Hendricks, Sibonelo Makhanya, Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Doug Bracewell, Dayyaan Galiem, Sam Cook, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir

Paarl Royals Playing XI:

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Dane Vilas, Wihan Lubbe, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Obed McCoy, Tabraiz Shamsi