Travis Head is in some outstanding T20 form at the moment. Whether it was IPL, the Major Cricket League, T20 World Cup or the recently concluded T20 series against Scotland, the opposition has been on the receiving end with Head being able to consistently churn out one assault after another in the powerplay and England found themselves against one on Wednesday evening at the Utilita Bowl in Southampton. Toss and probably the last five overs with the ball was the only period that went England's way in the first T20I, otherwise, it was all Australia.

Head smashed 59 off just 23 balls, of which 30 came in just one over. Head went on a rampage against Sam Curran, who took to the slower ball from the first delivery itself. The bowlers have a very little margin against on-song Head these days and the shorter length cost Curran on Wednesday evening. Head welcomed Curran with a boundary over mid-on on a slower short ball.

Another short ball was cut past the point and covers for a boundary. The third delivery, one more short ball, was pulled for a six over deep square leg. Curran bowled a little fuller on the fourth delivery before being dispatched for a second six over long-on this time. The left-armer got it even fuller outside the off-stump and Head hit it over the covers before finishing up with a third four between covers and long-off.

Australia raced to 71 in five overs while Head completed his fifty off just 19 deliveries. England stormed back into the game after the powerplay but the first six overs potentially killed the game as the hosts were 46/3 after their field restrictions. Australia's bowlers were too good in the end as they bowled out England for 151 to win the game by 28 runs and take a 1-0 lead.