3 uncapped Indians who have set the stage on fire in IPL 2026

New Delhi:

The Indian Premier League has always been a platform for the next-generation stars to hog the limelight and stake their claims for higher honours. The league has already built some of the top Indian cricketers over the last 19 years.

Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya and many more have all been IPL graduates, post-graduating to the Indian team and shining in bright colours. The current crop has also enjoyed the success of the hugely popular tournament, which helps them to show their talent to the world.

Uncapped Indian players are always the assets that the teams want to groom, mainly for the sake of their own franchises, but that indirectly make them ready for the bigger international stage. Here, we discuss five uncapped Indian players who have set the stage alight with their performances.

1 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Uncapped players and setting the stage alight. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should be the first choice. The 15-year-old has grown into a nemesis for the bowlers, with his sheer ability to hit them hard and deposit them into the stands. He does not fear.

Sooryavanshi has taken the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood and Mohammed Siraj at the start of an innings for sixes. He is the No.1 target for the opposition every time they are up against the RR. The 15-year-old might not remain uncapped for a long time now.

Talking about his IPL 2026 numbers, Sooryavanshi has scored 440 runs in 11 innings at an average of 40 and a whopping strike rate of 126.55. He has one century and one fifty.

2 - Priyansh Arya: Not much behind Sooryavanshi is Punjab Kings star Priyansh Arya. He had made his name in the Delhi Premier League 2024 by hitting six sixes in a single over. Arya has carried on his blistering ball-hitting skills in IPL 2025 and 2026 as well.

Arya has hit 342 runs in 10 innings for the Kings, having hit three half-centuries, with 93 being his highest score. He has an average of 34.20 and a strike rate of 226.49. His hard-hitting skills make him one of the most promising prospects for India.

3 - Prince Yadav: Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Prince Yadav is one of the standout bowlers of the IPL 2026. The uncapped Delhi bowler has been wreaking havoc in the opposition batting line-ups with his pace and swing. One such delivery has made it to the reels now. He dismissed Virat Kohli with a brilliant inswinger that cleaned the RCB legend up.

Yadav has taken 16 wickets in 11 innings in IPL 2026 at an average of 20.93 and a strike rate of 15.37.

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