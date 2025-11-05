3 Players who deserved to be picked in India's Test squad for South Africa series India's 15-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series has been announced as Rishabh Pant has returned. But a few players have again been hard done by not getting picked as they deserved a spot in the team after doing so well.

New Delhi:

India's Test squad for the two-match Test series against South Africa at home was announced today. Rishabh Pant returned to the squad, having recovered from his foot injury sustained during the England tour as a total of two changes were made to the squad that played against the West Indies last month. But there are a few deserving players who missed out on making it to the team yet again. Here are 3 players who deserved to be picked but missed out:

1. Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami has time and again openly claimed that he is fit and playing domestic cricket comfortably. He also criticised the management, claiming that no one has communicated to him asking him about his fitness. However, he has proved his match fitness time and again and has also done well in the first three rounds of the Ranji Trophy, picking 15 wickets in five innings, including a five-wicket haul as well. Shami deserves to get another chance in the Indian team, but at the moment, there doesn't seem to be a place for him.

2. Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan's absence from the Indian Test team is a big mystery. It is currently unknown why and how we went down the pecking order, especially after smashing 150 runs in the first Test against New Zealand in the series that India lost 0-3 at home. He didn't play a single game on the Australia tour and was dropped for the England Test series despite scoring 92 runs for India A against England Lions. However, his form in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season is not great, with not a single fifty in five innings so far.

3. Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna has been dropped from India's Test squad after not getting a chance to play against the West Indies. He last played in the fifth Test against England at Oval in August. Krishna has been picked in India A squad for One-Day series against Australia A but why has he been left out of Test squad in the first place? Well, there's no answer to that question.

Also Read