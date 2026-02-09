Live Kolhapur Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026: Counting to begin at 10 am Kolhapur is among the major districts where polling was conducted on February 7. It comes under the Pune division and has a total of 67 seats in the Zilla Parishad. In addition, the district includes 134 seats spread across 12 Panchayat Samitis.

Kolhapur:

The counting of votes across 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra is set to begin at 10 am. Voting for this election took place on February 7, with over 67 per cent voter turnout recorded. The election was held shortly after the completion of municipal council and municipal corporation polls in the state. Earlier, the polls were scheduled for February 5, with results expected on February 7, but were postponed following the untimely death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. Elections were conducted in 12 districts across three divisions—Konkan, Pune, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The districts where polling took place include Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv, and Latur.

Kolhapur is one of the key districts where voting took place. It falls under the Pune division and has 67 Zilla Parishad seats. Besides, there are 134 seats across 12 Panchayat Samitis in the district. These Panchayat Samitis include Shahuwadi, Panhala, Hatkanangale, Shirol, Kagal, Karvir, Gaganbawda, Radhanagari, Bhudargad, Ajara, Gadhinglaj, and Chandgad. Kolhapur recorded a voter turnout of 76.98 per cent in the 2017 elections. In that election, the united NCP contested in alliance with the Congress and the Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWP). The coalition secured 55 Panchayat Samiti seats—31 by the Congress and 24 by the NCP. The BJP–Shiv Sena alliance won 36 seats, with the BJP securing 14 and Shiv Sena 22. The BSP won one seat, while independents and other candidates secured 42 seats. In the Zilla Parishad elections, the Congress–NCP alliance won 25 seats (Congress 14, NCP 11), while the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance secured 24 seats (BJP 14, Shiv Sena 10). Independents and other candidates won the remaining 18 seats. The political landscape has changed significantly this time following the split within the Shiv Sena and the NCP.

