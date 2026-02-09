Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Maharashtra
  3. Kolhapur Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026: Counting to begin at 10 am

  Live Kolhapur Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026: Counting to begin at 10 am

Kolhapur is among the major districts where polling was conducted on February 7. It comes under the Pune division and has a total of 67 seats in the Zilla Parishad. In addition, the district includes 134 seats spread across 12 Panchayat Samitis.

Elections were conducted in 12 districts across three divisions—Konkan, Pune, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
Elections were conducted in 12 districts across three divisions—Konkan, Pune, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Image Source : India TV
Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Published: , Updated:
Kolhapur:

The counting of votes across 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra is set to begin at 10 am. Voting for this election took place on February 7, with over 67 per cent voter turnout recorded. The election was held shortly after the completion of municipal council and municipal corporation polls in the state. Earlier, the polls were scheduled for February 5, with results expected on February 7, but were postponed following the untimely death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. Elections were conducted in 12 districts across three divisions—Konkan, Pune, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The districts where polling took place include Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv, and Latur.

Kolhapur is one of the key districts where voting took place. It falls under the Pune division and has 67 Zilla Parishad seats. Besides, there are 134 seats across 12 Panchayat Samitis in the district. These Panchayat Samitis include Shahuwadi, Panhala, Hatkanangale, Shirol, Kagal, Karvir, Gaganbawda, Radhanagari, Bhudargad, Ajara, Gadhinglaj, and Chandgad. Kolhapur recorded a voter turnout of 76.98 per cent in the 2017 elections. In that election, the united NCP contested in alliance with the Congress and the Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWP). The coalition secured 55 Panchayat Samiti seats—31 by the Congress and 24 by the NCP. The BJP–Shiv Sena alliance won 36 seats, with the BJP securing 14 and Shiv Sena 22. The BSP won one seat, while independents and other candidates secured 42 seats. In the Zilla Parishad elections, the Congress–NCP alliance won 25 seats (Congress 14, NCP 11), while the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance secured 24 seats (BJP 14, Shiv Sena 10). Independents and other candidates won the remaining 18 seats. The political landscape has changed significantly this time following the split within the Shiv Sena and the NCP.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVNews.com for latest updates on the election results.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026 LIVE: Vote counting to begin at 10 am

ALSO READ: Dharashiv Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting to begin at 10 am

Live updates :Kolhapur Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 8:51 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Total candidates, seats, eligible voters and other details

    A total of 7,438 candidates were in the fray for 731 Zilla Parishad seats and 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats, with more than 2 crore eligible voters. The electorate comprised 1,06,33,269 men, 1,01,86,965 women and 468 voters from other categories. As many as 25,471 polling stations were established, and around 1.28 lakh personnel were deployed on election duty.

  • 8:46 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    68.28 per cent turnout recorded in Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti polls

    The State Election Commission (SEC) on Sunday reported a voter turnout of 68.28 per cent in the elections held this week for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis across Maharashtra. Parbhani district recorded the highest participation, with 74.89 per cent of voters casting their ballots, while Ratnagiri saw the lowest turnout at 55.79 per cent.

  • 8:30 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Action ordered against Zilla Parishad poll candidate for taking minor son to 'cast vote'

    Authorities have initiated action against Zilla Parishad poll contestant Arjun Sinh Mohite Patil, who allegedly took his minor son to cast his vote inside a polling booth, the presiding officer and police personnel, an official said on Sunday. A viral video shows the 14-year-old boy, accompanied by his father, allegedly casting a vote in the Zilla Parishad elections in Maharashtra's Solapur district.

  • 8:26 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti counting: Security heightened in several districts

    Security has been beefed up across several districts in Maharashtra ahead of the Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti vote counting. The polling took place on February 7. 

  • 8:22 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    How the political landscape changed in Maharashtra since 2017?

    The political landscape has changed significantly this time following the split within the Shiv Sena and the NCP. In 2017, the united NCP contested in alliance with the Congress and the Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWP). The BJP contested in alliance with the united Shiv Sena. 

  • 8:16 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    States where Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Election elections took place in Maharashtra

    Elections were conducted in 12 districts across three divisions—Konkan, Pune, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The districts where polling took place include Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv, and Latur.

  • 8:13 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    List of Panchayat samitis in Kolhapur

    There are 12 Panchayat Samitis in Kolhapur. They are Shahuwadi, Panhala, Hatkanangale, Shirol, Kagal, Karvir, Gaganbawda, Radhanagari, Bhudargad, Ajara, Gadhinglaj and Chandgad.

  • 8:10 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    About Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis in Kolhapur

    Kolhapur is one of the key districts where voting took place. It falls under the Pune division and has 67 Zilla Parishad seats. Besides, there are 134 seats across 12 Panchayat Samitis in the district. 

  • 7:57 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    What happened in Kolhapur Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis in 2017?

    Kolhapur witnessed 76.98 per cent voting in 2017. 

    Panchayat Samitis (134 seats)

    Party-wise seats tally

    BSP- 1
    BJP- 14
    Congress- 31
    United NCP- 24
    United Shiv Sena- 22
    Independent/Others- 42

    Zilla Parishad (67 seats)

    Party-wise seats tally

    BJP- 14
    Congress- 14
    United NCP- 11
    United Shiv Sena- 10
    Others/Independent- 18

  • 7:57 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Counting for Maharashtra local body election to begin at 10 am

    The counting of ballots for the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections is scheduled to commence at 10 am today. Polling for these local body elections was conducted on February 7.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra
Maharashtra Local Body Elections Maharashtra Local Body Polls Maharashtra Election Kolhapur Zilla Parishads Election Commission
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\