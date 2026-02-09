Advertisement
There are 55 Zilla Parishad seats and 110 seats across eight Panchayat Samitis in Dharashiv. During the 2017 elections, Dharashiv saw a voter participation rate of 65.19%.

Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Published: , Updated:
Osmanabad:

Counting of votes for elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra will begin at 10 am today. Polling was held on February 7 and recorded a turnout of more than 67 per cent across the state. The rural local body elections were conducted soon after the completion of municipal corporation and municipal council polls. The elections were originally scheduled for February 5, with results expected two days later. However, the process was postponed following the sudden death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. Voting took place in 12 districts spread across three divisions—Konkan, Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The districts included Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv and Latur.

Dharashiv, also known as Osmanabad earlier, is being closely watched in this election. The district, which falls under the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, has 55 Zilla Parishad seats. In addition, 110 seats are spread across eight Panchayat Samitis—Paranda, Bhoom, Vashi, Kalamb, Dharashiv, Tuljapur, Lohara and Umerga. In the previous elections held in 2017, Dharashiv recorded a voter turnout of 65.19 per cent. At that time, the undivided Nationalist Congress Party contested in alliance with the Congress and the Peasants and Workers Party of India. The alliance won a total of 81 Panchayat Samiti seats, with the NCP securing 52 and the Congress 29. The BJP–Shiv Sena alliance had won 29 Panchayat Samiti seats in 2017, with 11 going to the BJP and 18 to the Shiv Sena. In the Zilla Parishad polls, the Congress–NCP alliance emerged stronger with 39 seats, while the BJP–Shiv Sena coalition managed 15. Independent candidates won just one seat. The political situation has changed significantly since then, following splits within both the Shiv Sena and the NCP.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVNews.com for latest updates on the election results.

Live updates :Dharashiv Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026:

  • 8:51 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Total candidates, seats, eligible voters and other details

    A total of 7,438 candidates were in the fray for 731 Zilla Parishad seats and 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats, with more than 2 crore eligible voters. The electorate comprised 1,06,33,269 men, 1,01,86,965 women and 468 voters from other categories. As many as 25,471 polling stations were established, and around 1.28 lakh personnel were deployed on election duty.

  • 8:46 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    68.28 per cent turnout recorded in Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti polls

    The State Election Commission (SEC) on Sunday reported a voter turnout of 68.28 per cent in the elections held this week for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis across Maharashtra. Parbhani district recorded the highest participation, with 74.89 per cent of voters casting their ballots, while Ratnagiri saw the lowest turnout at 55.79 per cent.

  • 8:30 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Action ordered against Zilla Parishad poll candidate for taking minor son to 'cast vote'

    Authorities have initiated action against Zilla Parishad poll contestant Arjun Sinh Mohite Patil, who allegedly took his minor son to cast his vote inside a polling booth, the presiding officer and police personnel, an official said on Sunday. A viral video shows the 14-year-old boy, accompanied by his father, allegedly casting a vote in the Zilla Parishad elections in Maharashtra's Solapur district.

  • 8:27 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti counting: Security heightened in several districts

    Security has been beefed up across several districts in Maharashtra ahead of the Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti vote counting. The polling took place on February 7. 

  • 8:22 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    How Maharashtra politics transformed since 2017?

    Maharashtra’s political landscape has undergone a major transformation since 2017, driven largely by internal splits within the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). In 2017, the NCP functioned as a unified party and contested elections in alliance with the Congress and the Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWP). At the same time, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fought the polls alongside a united Shiv Sena. 

  • 8:16 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    States where Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Election elections took place in Maharashtra

    Elections were conducted in 12 districts across three divisions—Konkan, Pune, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The districts where polling took place include Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv, and Latur.

  • 8:14 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    List of Panchayat samitis in Dharashiv(Osmanabad)

    There are eight Panchayat Samitis in Dharashiv. They are Paranda, Bhoom, Vashi, Kalamb, Dharashiv, Tuljapur, Lohara and Umerga.

  • 8:10 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    About Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis in Dharashiv (Osmanabad)

    Dharashiv, also known as Osmanabad earlier, is being closely watched in this election. The district, which falls under the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, has 55 Zilla Parishad seats. In addition, 110 seats are spread across eight Panchayat Samitis

  • 7:56 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    What happened in Dharashiv (Osmanabad) Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti in 2017?

    Dharashiv (Osmanabad) witnessed 65.19 per cent voting in 2017. 

    Panchayat Samitis (110 seats)

    Party-wise seats tally

    BJP- 11
    Congress- 29
    United NCP- 52
    United Shiv Sena- 18

    Zilla Parishad (55 seats)

    Party-wise seats tally

    BJP- 4
    Congress- 13
    United NCP- 26
    United Shiv Sena- 11
    Independent- 1 

  • 7:55 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Maharashtra local body election vote counting to begin at 10 am

    The counting of votes in Maharashtra Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Election will begin at 10 am today. The voting for this election took place on February 7.

