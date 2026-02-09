Live Dharashiv Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026: Counting to begin at 10 am There are 55 Zilla Parishad seats and 110 seats across eight Panchayat Samitis in Dharashiv. During the 2017 elections, Dharashiv saw a voter participation rate of 65.19%.

Counting of votes for elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra will begin at 10 am today. Polling was held on February 7 and recorded a turnout of more than 67 per cent across the state. The rural local body elections were conducted soon after the completion of municipal corporation and municipal council polls. The elections were originally scheduled for February 5, with results expected two days later. However, the process was postponed following the sudden death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. Voting took place in 12 districts spread across three divisions—Konkan, Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The districts included Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv and Latur.

Dharashiv, also known as Osmanabad earlier, is being closely watched in this election. The district, which falls under the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, has 55 Zilla Parishad seats. In addition, 110 seats are spread across eight Panchayat Samitis—Paranda, Bhoom, Vashi, Kalamb, Dharashiv, Tuljapur, Lohara and Umerga. In the previous elections held in 2017, Dharashiv recorded a voter turnout of 65.19 per cent. At that time, the undivided Nationalist Congress Party contested in alliance with the Congress and the Peasants and Workers Party of India. The alliance won a total of 81 Panchayat Samiti seats, with the NCP securing 52 and the Congress 29. The BJP–Shiv Sena alliance had won 29 Panchayat Samiti seats in 2017, with 11 going to the BJP and 18 to the Shiv Sena. In the Zilla Parishad polls, the Congress–NCP alliance emerged stronger with 39 seats, while the BJP–Shiv Sena coalition managed 15. Independent candidates won just one seat. The political situation has changed significantly since then, following splits within both the Shiv Sena and the NCP.

