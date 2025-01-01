2025 brings new high for Jasprit Bumrah as ace speedster registers career-best rating in ICC Test rankings

Follow us on Image Source : AP Jasprit Bumrah acknowledges a rousing applause from the crowd.

Jasprit Bumrah has witnessed a new high with the start of 2025 as India's pace spearhead has registered his career-best rating (907) and consolidated his No. 1 spot in the ICC Test bowling rankings.

Bumrah had accumulated 904 rating points before the start of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and his figures of 4/99 and 5/57 helped him register the all-time best career-rating points for any Indian in the ICC Test bowling rankings.

Before Bumrah's 907, Ravichandran Ashwin held the record for amassing the most rating points (904) for any Indian in the ICC Test bowling rankings. Bumrah had equalled R Ashwin's tally of 904 rating points before the start of the Boxing Day Test.

Among other notable changes, South Africa's bowling allrounder Marco Jansen has jumped six spots to five whereas Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins have moved one place each to second and third respectively. Jansen registered figures of 1/43 and 6/52 in the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion against Pakistan.

He played a pivotal role in guiding South Africa to a two-wicket win and thereby ensuring a place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final. Jansen's compatriot Kagiso Rabada has slipped two places down to fourth.

In the Test batting rankings, Yashasvi Jaiswal has climbed one place to fourth. The India opener scored 82 and 84 in the first and the second innings of the Boxing Day Test. Notably, Jaiswal is the only Indian in the top 10 batting rankings.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is next in line after Jaiswal. Pant is placed 12th with 701 ratings.

Pakistan's Saud Shakeel has jumped three places to sixth after his 84-run knock in the second innings against South Africa in Centurion. Steve Smith has also climbed three places to seventh after his century in the MCG Test.