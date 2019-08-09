Friday, August 09, 2019
     
Zimbabwe cricket board reinstated, team still suspended

The ban has come at a high price for Zimbabwe's team, which has lost its place at the Twenty20 World Cup qualifying competition.

AP AP
Harare Published on: August 09, 2019 17:29 IST
File photo of Zimbabwe cricket
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Zimbabwe cricket

The Zimbabwe cricket board has been reinstated by a government body but the country remains suspended by the International Cricket Council because of outside interference.

Zimbabwe Cricket's leadership under chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani will be allowed to return to their jobs after a court settlement was reached on Thursday with the government-appointed Sports and Recreation Commission.

The SRC suspended the entire board in June, alleging corruption and election irregularities. That led to the ICC suspending Zimbabwe from international competition for government interference. The ICC said it will only reconsider Zimbabwe's suspension at a meeting in October.

The ban has come at a high price for Zimbabwe's team, which has lost its place at the Twenty20 World Cup qualifying competition.

