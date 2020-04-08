Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Yuvraj Singh's performance under MS Dhoni was impeccable, feels Ashish Nehra

Even though Yuvraj Singh believes he didn't get as much support from MS Dhoni during his playing days as compared to Sourav Ganguly, former India pacer Ashish Nehra feels the former all-rounder played brilliantly under the veteran wicket-keeper batsman.

"Yuvraj has played well under MS Dhoni, as far as I have seen Yuvraj's career, the way he has batted in 2007 and 2008 onwards it has been impeccable and in 2011 we saw how he braved his sickness and played brilliantly under Dhoni," said Nehra while speaking on Star Sports' show ‘Cricket Connected'.

"I feel every player has their own choice of a favourite captain when they play for 16 years and Yuvraj played well under Dhoni according to me," he added.

It should be remembered that Yuvraj was battling with cancer during the 2011 World Cup which India won. The left-hander, fighting all odds, performed brilliantly in that event and was declared the Man of the Tournament.

Earlier, in an interview, Yuvraj said that he got a lot more support from Ganguly in comparison to Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

The elegant left-hander, interestingly, has a better record playing under Dhoni. He has scored 3,077 in 104 ODIs playing under Dhoni at an average close to 37 while under Ganguly he has scored 2,640 runs at an average of 30 in 110 ODIs.

Yuvraj retired in 2019 and has since appeared in tournaments around the world such as the Global T20 Canada and the Abu Dhabi T10 League.