Where to watch England vs Pakistan 1st Test live on TV and stream online in India?

Leeds (England):

England host Pakistan for the first of the three-match series, starting August 19 in Leeds. The match is England's first since Ben Stokes announced his international retirement and Brendon McCullum left his position as head coach.

Since then, Joe Root has been reappointed as Test captain, after relinquishing the position in 2022. On the other hand, Marcus Trescothick will oversee the team on an interim basis before Stephen Fleming takes charge later this year.

Notably, England's recent record gives Root an immediate challenge. Their last multi-Test series victory came against New Zealand in November-December 2024. Since then, they have drawn 2-2 with India, lost the Ashes 4-1 in Australia and suffered a 2-1 home defeat against the Kiwis.

Pakistan are also entering the contest with a new captain. Babar Azam, who took over the charge after Shan Masood's stint ended with 12 defeats in 16 matches, has been ruled out of the contest. He injured his right hand during the warm-up against Professional County Club Select XI and did not return after retiring hurt for five in the first innings. The injury was initially described as precautionary but has now been ruled out of the first Test, leaving Salman Agha to captain the side.

England have also been forced into changes. Jacob Bethell's knee injury removes him from the Pakistan series and could allow Jordan Cox to move to No. 3. Dan Lawrence returns after two years away from Test cricket following a strong County season with Surrey. Jamie Smith is expected to move down the order, while Ollie Pope and Brydon Carse return after missing the Ashes.

Sam Cook gets another chance after his Test debut against Zimbabwe last year. Emilio Gay is also in contention despite scoring a pair in the warm-up. Pakistan could welcome Mohammad Abbas back after he missed the second West Indies Test. Abdullah Shafique strengthened his case with an unbeaten 160 in that match.

England vs Pakistan - Broadcast details

When will the England vs Pakistan 1st Test begin?

The England vs Pakistan 1st Test will be played from Wednesday, August 19th.

At what time will the England vs Pakistan 1st Test begin?

The England vs Pakistan 1st Test will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Where is the England vs Pakistan 1st Test being played?

The England vs Pakistan 1st Test will be played at Headingley in Leeds.

Where can you watch the England vs Pakistan 1st Test in India?

The live telecast for the England vs Pakistan 1st Test will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you watch the England vs Pakistan 1st Test in India?

The live stream for the England vs Pakistan 1st Test will be available on JioStar.

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