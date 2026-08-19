Rishabh Pant surpasses Shubman Gill to become India's all-time leading run-scorer in WTC history | Check list

Galle:

Star India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant played a blistering knock against Sri Lanka in the second innings of the opening Test at Galle. The 28-year-old scored 66 off 69 balls, lifting his WTC aggregate to 2,885 runs, which is the most by an Indian cricketer. He has left captain Shubman Gill behind, who has amassed 2867 runs in the history of the competition.

Gill endured an unusually quiet match with the bat. The Indian captain scored 16 in his first innings and followed it with eight in the second. Meanwhile, both Gill and Pant have appeared in 41 WTC matches, although Pant has reached his current tally in 73 innings, two fewer than Gill’s 75.

Pant’s latest achievement came alongside another milestone in Galle. Two sixes during his second-innings stay took his career total in Test cricket to over 100 sixes, making him the first Indian batter and only the fourth player after Ben Stokes, Brendon McCullum and Adam Gilchrist to reach the mark.

He arrived in the match needing three sixes to reach the century. One maximum came during the opening innings, before he completed the landmark in his 66-run effort. His first six of the second innings came against Lahiru Kumara. Another hit over the ropes off the same pacer took Pant to 100 Test sixes and also brought up his fifty, which came from 53 balls.

Behind Pant and Gill, Rohit Sharma occupies third place among Indian batters with 2,716 WTC runs. Ravindra Jadeja follows with 2,632, while Virat Kohli has 2,617. Yashasvi Jaiswal, on 2,543, and KL Rahul, with 2,265, round out the country’s top seven.

Most runs for India in WTC history:

Player WTC runs Rishabh Pant 2885 Shubman Gill 2867 Rohit Sharma 2716 Ravindra Jadeja 2632 Virat Kohli 2617

Despite Pant’s new position among Indian batters, England’s Joe Root remains comfortably ahead in the overall WTC standings. Root has accumulated 6,651 runs across 77 matches.

India need six wickets on Day 5 to seal win

Apart from Pant, the other Indian batters struggled to live up to expectations with the bat in the second innings, as they were bundled out for 193 runs. It set a target of 372 runs for Sri Lanka. However, the hosts lost four wickets in the third session of Day 4. That left India in search of six more wickets on the final day to register an important win in the context of the current WTC cycle.

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