World Test Championship: India surge ahead with another series whitewash

India continued their dominating run in Test cricket with another series whitewash on Sunday as the hosts beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in the Day-Night Test to take the two-match series 2-0 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. With the win, India now have gone three straight series without losing or drawing a single Test match and won 12 consecutive series at home -- which is the most by any team.

India went to the West Indies after the World Cup and won both their matches before demolishing South Africa and Bangladesh at home to make it 7 in 7 matches and three out of three series wins. With the series win, India now have 360 points from 7 games -- 244 points more than second-placed Australia, who beat Pakistan in the first Test in Brisbane by an innings and 5 runs. New Zealand, meanwhile, are third in the table with 60 points, and are currently taking on England.

India's next assignment in the Test Championship will be against New Zealand next year when they tour them for two Test matches in February and March. Following New Zealand, India's next assignment will be against Australia from November to January, where Virat Kohli's men will play four Tests. And, the last team to play will be England, when they tour India for five Test matches from January 2021.

N T M W L T D N/R PT 1 India 7 7 0 0 0 0 360 2 Australia 6 3 2 0 1 0 116 3 New Zealand 2 1 1 0 0 0 60 4 Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 0 0 60 5 England 5 2 2 0 1 0 56 6 Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 7 West Indies 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 8 Bangladesh 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 9 South Africa 3 0 3 0 0 0 0

In the list of bowling, Pat Cummins leads the charts with 34 wickets with Mohammed Shami (31) and Ishant Sharma (25) being second and third respectively. In personal accolades as well, Indians continue to excel. Mayank Agarwal (677), Ajinkya Rahane (624), Virat Kohli (589) and Rohit Sharma (556) constitute the top five run-getters in the contest. Steve Smith leads the table with 778 runs.